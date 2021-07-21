GPL champions congratulated by FIFA’s Leader

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Sunday sent a letter to Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, congratulating Hearts of Oak for emerging as champions of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

“Please allow me to congratulate Hearts of Oak for having been crowned 2020-21 champions of Ghana. This title is, no doubt, the result of hard work, passion, and commitment, and everyone at the club can be proud of this important achievement. I would be grateful if you could please extend my congratulations to everybody involved, whom I encourage to continue working with team spirit, passion, and determination,” the letter said.

The FIFA president also commended the GFA president for his role in promoting football development in Ghana.

“On behalf of the international football community, I finally take this opportunity to thank you and your association for your contribution to the development and the prosperity of football in Ghana, in your region, and around the world,” the FIFA president added.

Hearts of Oak were crowned GPL champions at Sogakope Park in the Volta region on Saturday despite their 1-0 loss to WAFA in their final match of the season.