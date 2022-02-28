GPL: Kotoko go 10 points clear at the top, Hearts held by Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko continued their rampant form in the second round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League after edging Dreams 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Red-hot Cameroonian striker Etouga Mbella scored twice for the Porcupine Warriors taking his tally to 13 goals for the season.

Kotoko after their latest win stretched their lead to 10 points at the top after second placed Bechem United dropped points against Medeama having suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Akoon Park courtesy Vincent Atinga’s late strike.

Osman Amadu scored in added time to help rescue a point for Legon Cities in their encounter against Accra Hearts of Oak at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Isaac Mensah opened the scoring for the Phobians on the 12th minute mark but were pegged back very late in the game as Hearts settled for their eighth draw of the season, the highest in the division.

West African Football Academy (WAFA) suffered their third loss at home this season having succumbed to a 2-1 loss at the hands of King Faisal at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

WAFA with the loss are now second from bottom with just 18 points while King Faisal go into third with 29 points.

Accra Lions secured a crucial point away at Elmina Sharks after Kasim Osuman pulled parity for the away side with just three minutes to end proceedings.

Ishmeal Antwi’s 85th minute strike for the Sharks was not enough to secure the home side victory.

Accra Lions with the points gained prevents them from dropping into the relegation zone as they are a point above Eleven Wonders who secured a shocking 4-1 away victory against AshantiGold at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

Both Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea recorded home wins against Karela United and Bibiani Gold Stars respectively.

The last game of match-day 18 would see Great Olympics take on RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

Below are some results of week 18:

Kumasi: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Dreams FC

Obuasi: Ashanti Gold SC 1-4 Eleven Wonders

Berekum: B. Chelsea 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars FC

Elmina: E. Sharks 1-1 Accra Lions FC

Tarkwa: Medeama SC 1-0 Bechem United

El Wak: Legon Cities 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Sogakope: WAFA 1-2 King Faisal Babes

Dormaa: Aduana Stars 2-0 Karela United