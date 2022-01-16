GPL Week 13: Ashantigold thump Sharks, Hearts cruise past Wonders

Match-day 13 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League produced some fascinating results at various league centres.

Hearts of Oak bounced back from their defeat earlier in midweek as they recoded a resounding victory against Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kofi Kordzi scored a brace while Salim Adams and Afriyie Barnieh scored a goal each as the Phobians secured all three points.

Eleven Wonders Captain Mohammed Tetteh Nortey scored the consolation goal for the away side

Asante Kotoko on the other hand secured a crucial point away at Berekum Chelsea in a goalless draw game played at the Golden City Park.

Seth Osei grabbed a brace for AshantiGold, with a goal each from Yaw Annor and Elijah Addai ensured an emphatic victory for the Miners at the Len Clay Sports Stadium

The Miners were winless in five games going into this clash but this emphatic victory ensured they moved out of the relegation zone.

Accra Lions secured a vital away point in Dormaa as they held Aduana Stars to a 1-1 draw at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

Daniel Awuni opened the scoring for the away side but Yahaya Mohammed pulled parity for the ‘Ogyaa Boys’ as the spoils were shared.

A brace from Umar Bashiru handed King Faisal their first home defeat of the season as Karela United recorded all three points at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

It was the fourth loss for King Faisal this season as they dropped down to third position on the league table.

Great Olympics also scored a vital point away at Medeama in a goalless draw game while Dreams FC also held WAFA in 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena.

Below are some scores of week 13:

Accra: Hearts of Oak 4-1 Eleven Wonders

Dormaa: Aduana Stars 1-1 Accra Lions FC

Obuasi: Ashanti Gold SC 4-0 Elmina Sharks

Tarkwa: Medeama SC 0-0 Great Olympics

Tamale: Real Tamale United 2-0 Bibiani Gold Stars FC

Sogakope: WAFA 1-1 Dreams FC

Berekum: Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Kumasi:King Faisal Babes 0-2 Karela United