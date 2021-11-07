GPL Week 2: King Faisal stun Aduana in Dormaa, Kotoko ease past Bechem

Matchday two of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League saw some fascinating results across various league centres.

It was another hard-fought victory for Asante Kotoko as they beat Bechem United 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, after almost 18 months of absence at their favourite home ground.

Kotoko captain Abdul Ganiyu struck the home side in front from the penalty spot with four minutes to end the proceedings while Samuel Boateng scored the cushion goal in added time to ensure a comfortable win for the Porcupine Warriors.

King Faisal produced one of the most stunning results of the week as they beat Aduana Stars 3-1 at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa.

The results meant King Faisal and Kotoko kept their 100% winning record of the season having won two from two matches.

Accra Hearts of Oak were denied their first win of the season at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope after Sampson Agyapong levelled matters for West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) after Kofi Kordzi scored the opener for the Phobians.

Fatawu Issahaku continued his blistering start to the season after grabbing his second goal in Dreams FC’s 3-1 win over Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Stadium.

Kwaku Karikari and Agyenim Boateng were also on the scoresheet for the “Believers” who bounced back after the opening day defeat to Kotoko.

Legon Cities recorded their first win of the season after they narrowly edged Real Tamale United (RTU) 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Jonah Attuquaye who won the Man of the Match award was on the scoring sheet for the Royals together with Nat Akwah Kwame and Joseph Adjei who scored a goal each.

Below are some of the results of week two:

Sogakope: WAFA 1-1 Hearts

Accra: Legon Cities 3-2 RTU

Kumasi: Asante Kotoko 1-0 Bechem

Dormaa: Aduana Stars 1- 3 King Faisal

Obuasi: AshantiGold 1-1 Karela United

Elmina: Elmina Sharks 1-3 Dreams

Berekum: Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Eleven Wonders