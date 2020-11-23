Match week two of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League produced some fascinating results across the various league centres.

A last-minute gasp by Emmanuel Clottey secured a vital point for Berekum Chelsea after Kwame Poku scored the first goal for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Another late strike from Ibrahim Issah was enough to secure all three points for Dreams FC who defeated Medeama 2-1.

Dreams striker Joseph Esso opened his season’s account for new club while Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah scored the consolation for the away side.

Diawisie Taylor’s solitary strike for Karela United secured maximum points for the home side as they defeated Inter Allies.

Frimpong Boateng’s second half strike for King Faisal was enough to secure them their first point of the season against Aduana Stars. Yahaya Mohammed opened his season’s account for the “Ogyaa” Boys.

Elmina Sharks and Liberty Professionals shared the spoils at the Ndoum Sports Complex.

Great Olympics were the biggest winners of match week two after they thumped Legon Cities 3-0 on Friday while Techiman Eleven Wonders also continued their impressive start after beating Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0.

Hafiz Kokoni scored the only for Bechem United as the secured their first win of the season against WAFA on Saturday.

The last game of match week two would see Accra Hearts of Oak lock horns with AshantiGold SC on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Accra Sports Stadium.