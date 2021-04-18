Ghana Premier League

Match-day 20 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) took center stage this weekend with some interesting results.

The top of the table clash between Great Olympics and Kumasi Asante Kotoko ended in a stalemate with both sides maintaining their position at the top of the table.

Relegation-threatened Liberty Professionals recorded a crucial scalp against Eleven Wonders at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium with Kwame Kakari scoring the all-important goals for the Scientific Soccer lads.

The game between Dreams FC and Karela United was interrupted due to heavy rains in Dawu with Referee calling off the game just after recess with the game still barren.

Bechem United thumped Aduana Stars 4-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. Hafiz Konkoni scored twice while Adjei Sampson and Dennis Modzaka scored the other goals as the Hunters recorded a resounding victory which pushed them into fifth position on the league log.

Kwasi Donsu’s late strike was enough for Medeama as they defeated 10-man Legon Cities 2-1 at the Tarkwa Akoon Park while Kofi Owusu also delivered a late strike as Berekum Chelsea staged a comeback to beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1.

King Faisal couldn’t capitalize on home advantage as they were held to a goalless draw by Ashantigold who remained winless in six away games.

Elmina Sharks recorded an important 1-0 win against WAFA as they moved seven points away from the relegation zone.

The last match of week 20 would see Hearts take on Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium later on Sunday.

Here some results of week 20:

Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Ebusua Dwarfs

Medeama 2-1 Legon Cities

Eleven Wonders 0-1 Liberty

Bechem United 4-0 Aduana Stars

Gt. Olympics 0-0 Kotoko

King Faisal 0-0 Ashantigold

Elmina Sharks 1- 0 WAFA

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleCOVID-19 Update: We are working to avoid a third wave – Ghana Health Service
Next articleChristians asked to put their dreams into action
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here