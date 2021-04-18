Match-day 20 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) took center stage this weekend with some interesting results.

The top of the table clash between Great Olympics and Kumasi Asante Kotoko ended in a stalemate with both sides maintaining their position at the top of the table.

Relegation-threatened Liberty Professionals recorded a crucial scalp against Eleven Wonders at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium with Kwame Kakari scoring the all-important goals for the Scientific Soccer lads.

The game between Dreams FC and Karela United was interrupted due to heavy rains in Dawu with Referee calling off the game just after recess with the game still barren.

Bechem United thumped Aduana Stars 4-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. Hafiz Konkoni scored twice while Adjei Sampson and Dennis Modzaka scored the other goals as the Hunters recorded a resounding victory which pushed them into fifth position on the league log.

Kwasi Donsu’s late strike was enough for Medeama as they defeated 10-man Legon Cities 2-1 at the Tarkwa Akoon Park while Kofi Owusu also delivered a late strike as Berekum Chelsea staged a comeback to beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1.

King Faisal couldn’t capitalize on home advantage as they were held to a goalless draw by Ashantigold who remained winless in six away games.

Elmina Sharks recorded an important 1-0 win against WAFA as they moved seven points away from the relegation zone.

The last match of week 20 would see Hearts take on Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium later on Sunday.

Here some results of week 20:

Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Ebusua Dwarfs

Medeama 2-1 Legon Cities

Eleven Wonders 0-1 Liberty

Bechem United 4-0 Aduana Stars

Gt. Olympics 0-0 Kotoko

King Faisal 0-0 Ashantigold

Elmina Sharks 1- 0 WAFA