Match-day 21 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League produced some fascinating results across various league centres with consequences at both ends of the league table.

A first half strike by Zubairu Ibrahim ensured victory for King Faisal as they defeated Inter Allies at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, as Tampico Boys continued to languish bottom of the league, seven points away from safety.

The win for the Insha Allah Boys moved them level on points with Eleven Wonders (22 points) who suffered 1-0 defeat at the hands of WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

A late second half strike by Kwadwo Obeng Junior ensured Hearts secured a crucial point against Karela United after Maxwell Boakye put the home side ahead.

Hearts with the points move into third position level on points with their city rivals, Great Olympics (34 points).

Ashantigold SC continued their unbeaten run in the second half of the season as they thumped Bechem United 4-0 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

Yaw Annor, Amos Addai, David Abagna and Seth Osei were on the scoring sheet for the Elephants who moved seventh on the league table.

Medeama went top of the league log after their impressive 2-1 victory against Kotoko as they toppled their counterparts at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Liberty Professionals recorded their second successive win of the season after beating Berekum Chelsea 2-0 at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday which moved them two points clear off the drop zone.

Great Olympics suffered their heaviest defeat of the season as they were thumped by Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium as they slipped to fourth on the league table.

Here is the full results for week 21:

Accra: Legon Cities 1-1 Dreams FC

Sogakope: WAFA SC 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Anyinase: Karela United 1-1 Hearts Of Oak

Sogakope: Inter Allies 0-1 King Faisal

Obuasi: AshantiGold SC 4-0 Bechem United

Dormaa: Aduana Stars 2-1 Elmina Sharks

Sogakope: Liberty Professionals 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Obuasi: Asante Kotoko 1-2 Medeama

Cape Coast: Dwarfs 4-1 Great Olympics