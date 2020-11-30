Match week three of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) produced some fascinating results at various league centres.

A screamer from Richmond Lamptey handed all three points to Inter Allies as they defeated regional rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Accra Sports Sports Stadium.

Karela United went top of the League log after securing a 2-1 over Dreams FC courtesy Franklyn Osei who scored a brace for the home side. Joseph Esso grabbed the consolation goal for Dreams.

Cape Coast “Mysterious” Ebusua Dwarfs secured their first three points of the season against Berekum Chelsea as Martin Tsiboah’s solitary first half strike was enough for the home side.

The regional derby between Aduana Stars and Bechem United at the Nana Agyeman Badu Stadium ended in a scoreless stalemate with the “Ogyaa” Boys yet to record a win this season.

Legon Cities and Medeama shared the spoils in the first game of matchday three with Black Stars all time top goal Asamoah Gyan making his debut.

Techiman Eleven Wonders continued the unbeaten run in the league having secured a crucial point at the Carl Reindorf Park in 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals.

The game between West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) and Elmina Sharks also ended in a draw with Augustine Boakye and Justice Mensah on the scoresheet for both sides respectively.

The two remaining fixtures of week three, Asante Kotoko vs Great Olympics, AshantiGold vs King Faisal has been rescheduled following the participation of Kotoko and AshantiGold in Africa’s Club competition.