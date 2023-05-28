GPL Week 32: Kofi Kordzi scores as Legon Cities pip Hearts 

Accra Hearts of Oak suffered their third successive defeat in the betPawa Ghana Premier League as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Legon Cities at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

A first half strike from Kofi Kordzi was enough to secure maximum points for Legon Cities, who moved further away from the relegation zone and have now accumulated 43 points.

Hearts of Oak, after the defeat, remain eighth on the league table with 45 points.

Hearts coach David Ocloo made some changes after the 5-1 defeat last week, with goalkeeper Richard Attah, Samuel Inkoom, and Addo Sowah making the starting 11.

It was all Legon Cities at the start of the match, and they should have taken the lead with a quarter of the game played if not for Samuel Inkoom’s goal line clearance.

The state of the pitch affected the flow of the game, but Legon Cities had more possession.

Linda Mtange had the chance to put Hearts in the lead halfway through the half, but his header from close range missed by inches.

Legon Cities deservedly went ahead in first-half added time after Kofi Kordzi’s left-footed drive found the bottom corner of Richard Attah’s post.

The Phobians started the second half more purposefully in attack, and Linda Mtange had a glorious opportunity to strike parity, but his effort was saved by goalkeeper Slyvester Sackey.

The second half of the game was more balanced, with Hearts posing the threat in front and Obeng Junior coming close to pulling parity with an hour played.

Kofi Kordzi should have scored his second of the day with a glorious opportunity midway through the second half but was complacent in taking the shot.

Legon Cities seemed content with their 1-0 lead and held on firmly to secure all

three points to push them to mid-table.