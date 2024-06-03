GPL Week 32 Recap: FC Samartex Seals League Title, Great Olympics Upsets Kotoko

FC Samartex 1996 have won the 2023–24 Ghana Premier League after beating Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday.

A first-half strike from Emmanuel Mamah ensured the Samreboi-based side secured all three points, moving them nine points clear of second-placed Aduana Stars with two matches remaining in the season.

FC Samartex 1996, who have the best defence in the league, secured their 18th win of the season as they have now amassed 58 points, while Aduana Stars and Medeama are locked together with 49 points.

Coach Nurudeen Amadu’s side will now represent Ghana in this year’s CAF Champions League, which will be the first time they will play in Africa’s elite football competition.

On the other side of the table, things are looking very keen, with the likes of Great Olympics, Karela United, Dreams, and Hearts of Oak battling for survival.

Great Olympics secured a stunning 1-0 win against Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, which has now thrown the relegation battle wide open.

Only two points separate 16th-placed Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak, who placed 12th on the league table with two matches to end the season.

This beautifully sets up next week’s ‘Manste Derby’ between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics, which could turn into a relegation six-pointer.

Heart of Lions recorded their fourth consecutive win of the season after securing a 1-0 away victory against Medeama SC at Akoon Park.

Ebenezer Abban’s last-minute penalty was enough to secure all three points for Hearts of Lions, who moved up to 13th position on the league table.

Full results for week 32:

Asante Kotoko 0-1 Great Olympics

Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Real Tamale United

Dreams FC 1-0 Karela United

Medeama SC 0-1 Heart of Lions

Nsoatreman FC 1-1 Accra Lions FC

Bechem United 1-0 Aduana Stars

Legon Cities 1-0 Bofoakwa Tano FC

Samartex 1996 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars