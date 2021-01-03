Match-day seven of the Ghana Premier League( GPL) did take center over the weekend with 30 goals across eight league centres.

West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) edged Medeama 5-4 in a fascinating encounter at the Sogakope Park.

WAFA were leading 4-0 at halftime but Medeama did score four second half goals but was not enough as the Academy Boys grabbed a fifth goal in the second half to secure the spoils.

Karela United went joint top of the league with Bechem United with 14 points after beating Elmina Sharks 3-1 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

Aduana Stars did comeback from a goal down to defeat Great Olympics while Alex Aso’s solitary strike for Inter Allies was enough to secure maximum points against Eleven Wonders.

Abraham Wayo’s second half strike for Liberty Professionals was enough to secure the points for the Scientific Soccer lads against Legon Cities who had a player sent off in the first half.

AshantiGold did record their third win of the season after a 2-1 scalp over Berekum Chelsea.

The week did kick start with King Faisal locking horns with Dreams in a match that ended in 1-1 stalemate.

Hearts were rampant on Saturday as they annihilated league leaders Bechem United 6-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko’s match-day seven encounter against Ebusua Dwarfs has been postponed due to Kotoko’s engagement in the CAF Champions League as they are set to face Al-Hilal in the second leg in Omdurman.

Herewith the full results:

Inter Allies 1-0 Eleven Wonders

WAFA SC 5-4 Medeama SC

AshantiGold SC 2-1 Chelsea

Liberty 1-0 Legon Cities

Aduana Stars 2-1 Great Olympics

Karela United 3-1 Elmina Sharks

Hearts 6-1 Bechem United

King Faisal 1 -1 Dreams