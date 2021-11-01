GPL Wk 1: Bechem United thump Medeama, Hearts drop points

Match-day one of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) has produced some interesting results across various venues across the country.

Defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak were frustrated by their regional counterparts Legon Cities as they held them to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match produced some brilliant saves to secure a crucial point for the Royals.

Kotoko delivered a masterclass performance when they edged Dreams FC 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium scoring three goals in the last five minutes of the encounter,

Bechem United scored four goals against Medeama SC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park with Emmanuel Avornyo scoring a brace for the Hunters while Augustine Okrah and Francis Twene scoring a goal each.

Bibiani Gold Stars marked the Premier League debut with 1-0 victory against Berekum Chelsea Kingsford Boafo scoring the all important goal for the newcomers.

Karela United were held at home by Aduana Stars after Aziz Dogo cancelled out Emmanuel Gyamfi’s debut goal for the ‘Ogyaa’ Boys.

Zubairu Mohammed’s late strike was enough for King Faisal as they secured three points against West Africa Football Academy at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Below are some results week one:

Accra Lions 1-1 Elmina Sharks

Dreams FC 1-3 Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak 0-0 Legon Cities

Bechem United 3-Medeama SC

B. Gold Stars FC 1-0 Chelsea

King Faisal 0-0 WAFA SC

Karela United 1-1 Aduana Stars

Eleven Wonders 0-0 AshantiGold SC

RTU ?-? Great Olympics