GPL Wk 14: Kotoko triumph over Medeama, Hearts stumble in Aiyinase

Kumasi Asante Kotoko recorded their ninth win of the season after beating Medeama SC 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

George Mfegue’s strike in the 79th minute was enough for the Porcupine Warriors who stayed top of the league table with 30 points, six clear points off second place Aduana Stars.

Accra Hearts of Oak suffered their second successive away loss when they were beaten by Karela United at the CAM Park in Anyinase.

A strike by Mohammed Humin Dafie in second half stoppage time denied Hearts a point on the road as Karela United secured all three points and moved up to eighth on the league table.

Ebenezer Sekyere and Solomon Adomako were on the scoresheet for Great Olympics as they ended their three-match winless streak after beating King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

It was the third successive loss by King Faisal which saw them slip into fifth on the league with 23 points while Great Olympics climbed up to sixth on the league table with 22 points.

Yaw Annor’s first half strike for AshantiGold was enough for the Miners as they edged Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

It was the first time this season AshantiGold recorded back-to-back wins as they moved up into ninth on the league table with 18 points.

Bottom placed Elmina Sharks could only share the spoils at home against Berekum Chelsea in a goalless draw game.

It was the first point for Elmina Sharks in eight games, having won twice all season.

Below are some results week 14:

Kumasi: Kotoko 1-0 Medeama SC

Bechem: Bechem United 0-0 WAFA

Bibiani: Gold Stars FC 2-1 Legon Cities

Techiman: Eleven Wonders 1-0 Real Tamale United

Elmina: Elmina Sharks 0-0 Berekum Chelsea

Accra: Great Olympics 2-1 King Faisal Babes

Accra: Accra Lions FC 0-1 Ashanti Gold SC

Anyinase Karela United 1-0 Hearts of Oak