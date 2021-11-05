GPL Wk 2: WAFA, Hearts share spoils in Sogakope

Accra Hearts of Oak secured their second draw of the season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Friday.

The opening fixture of week two of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League saw a fascinating duel between the two sides with Kofi Kordzi opening the scoring for the away side in the 43rd minute of the first half.

Sampson Agyapong pulled parity for the home side in the 60th minute after some poor defending from the Phobians.

The home side were very dominant in the game with massive possession but the Hearts defence stood solid as both sides shared the spoils in enthralling match.

Hearts are now on two points in the opening two matches while WAFA have gained their first point of the season after losing their first match against King Faisal in Kumasi last week.