The race for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) title continues to get interesting with some surprising results in week 22.

Medeama retained top spot of the GPL after thumping Ebusua Dwarfs 3-0 at the TNA Park. Ahmed Toure, Prince Opoku Agyemang and Ibrahim Yaro were on the scoresheet for the ‘Mauve and Yellow’ as they have now amassed 39 points with 12 more matches to end the season.

Ali Huzaf and Sylvester Simba scored for Dreams FC as they defeated 10-man Hearts of Oak at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. Nuru Sulley received his marching orders early in the second half as Hearts succumbed to their sixth loss of the season.

A first half strike from Augustine Okrah was enough to secure all three points for Asante Kotoko as they edged Legon Cities who slipped into the relegation zone having failed to win a game in their last three matches.

Inter Allies continued their woeful season as they succumbed to 2-1 loss at the hand Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park while Elmina Sharks secured a crucia 2-1 win against AshantiGold at the Ndoum Sports Stadium.

King Faisal after their massive scalp against Inter Allies last week could only share the spoils against Karela United who are still awaiting a win in the second round of the season.

The biggest shock of the week happened at the Golden City Park when WAFA recorded their second away win for the season when they beat Berekum Chelsea 3-2 and moved up to eight on the league log.

Below are the full results:

Accra: Great Olympics 2-0 Liberty Professionals

Dawu: Dreams FC 2-0 Hearts of Oak

Techiman: King Faisal 1-1 Karela United

Tarkwa: Medeama SC 3-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Elmina: Elmina Sharks 2-1 AshantiGold SC

Bechem: Bechem United 2-1 Inter Allies

Berekum: Berekum Chelsea 2-3 WAFA

Accra: Legon Cities 0-1 Kotoko

Techiman: Eleven Wonders 2-1 Aduana Stars