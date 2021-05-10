Accra Hearts of Oak recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory against struggling side King Faisal in the last match of week 23 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Daniel Afriyie scored for the Phobians who maintained fourth position on the league table with 37 points four points adrift off leaders Asante Kotoko.

Hearts started the game with relentless pressure on the King Faisal defence with goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad being very busy in the opening minutes.

Hearts playmaker Salifu Ibrahim came close in giving the home side the lead but his beautifully curled free-kick struck the crossbar in the 26th minute.

Despite being on the back foot for most of the first half, Zubairu Ibrahim nearly struck the visitors infront but shockingly missed from close to the relief of the Hearts defence.

Patrick Razak who was largely quiet in the game nearly broke the deadlock for the Phobians on the stroke of halftime but King Faisal goalkeeper Danlad was equal to the task.

Hearts started the second half the same way they did in the first as they launched series of attacks in search of the opener.

Obeng Junior deservedly gave Hearts the lead in the 57th minute with a close range finish after some good flank work by substitute Daniel Afriyie.

King Faisal struggled to create chances with the final third often lacking the cutting edge to break the solid Hearts defence.

Obeng Junior nearly added his second with a ferocious left foot drive in the late stages of the game but was denied by the post.

Afriyie grabbed the cushion goal for Hearts in the 88th minute as the Phobians bounced back to winning ways after their painful defeat against Dreams last week.