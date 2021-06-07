The chase for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title is getting keen with front-runners Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko pegged at 50 points apiece.

Asante Kotoko was able to secure maximum points against regional rivals AshantiGold after Fabio Gama provided the solitary strike for the Porcupine Warriors.

AshantiGold is in real danger of slipping into the relegation zone as they are now only three points above the drop despite placing 10th on the league log.

Accra Hearts of Oak couldn’t capitalize on the numerous opportunities that fell their way as they were held by Great Olympics in the Ga Mashie Derby.

Maxwell Abbey Quaye cancelled out Emmanuel Nettey’s 25-yard screamer in one of the best games of the season thus far.

Berekum Chelsea produced the biggest win of the match-week 28 after putting five past King Faisal at the Golden City Park.

King Faisl who have the worst defence in the league (18 goals conceded) are now in real danger of relegation as they are four points from safety with some tough fixtures coming up.

Liberty Professionals made a second successive comeback at home when they edged WAFA 3-2 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope with the Scientific Soccer Lads down 2-1 at the break.

It was a comfortable victory for Dreams and Ebusua Dwarfs who edged Elmina Sharks and Aduana Stars respectively.

Elmina Sharks having suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Dreams, are now level with Ebusua Dwarfs (31 points) who are third from bottom.

The last fixture of week 28 would see Legon Cities host bottom placed Inter Allies later on Monday.

Below are the results of match-week 28:

Tarkwa: Medema 1-0 Karela

Obuasi: Kotoko 1-0 AshantiGold

Berekum: Berekum Chelsea 5-0 King Faisal

Cape Coast: Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 Aduana Stars

Sogakope: Liberty 3-2 WAFA

Techiman: Eleven Wonders 2-1 Bechem United

Dawu:Dreams 2-0 Elmina Sharks

Accra: Great Olympics 1-1 Hearts