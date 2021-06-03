The stakes will be high for both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak who will be involved in colossal regional derbies in their pursuit for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League trophy.

League leaders Hearts would face a daunting task when they face Great Olympics in a match that would decide their season as they quest to win the trophy.

Great Olympics would be aiming to do double over Hearts having beaten them in the first round as well as closing the gap on Hearts who currently have a five-point lead on them.

Hearts are unbeaten in their last five matches and are the most in-form team of the league but Great Olympics seems to always have the antidote in stopping the Phobians whenever they are rampant.

Kotoko on the other hand have slightly dipped in form having recorded three points from nine in their last three matches.

They face a gigantic task against Ashantigold SC who have just won once out of six games especially with a shocking defeat against Legon Cities last week.

Kotoko would be in desperate search of maximum points if they are to keep chasing their rivals Hearts of Oak, who they would meet later on June 27, 2021.

The Western Regional derby would see Medeama host Karela United at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

The technical team of Medeama headed by Yaw Preko are currently in hot waters after their 3-0 thumping at the hands Inter Allies last week and nothing other than a win could see them lose their jobs as the ‘Mauve and Yellow’ gradually slip out of the top four.

Liberty Professionals who adopted the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope as the home grounds would face the owners of the turf WAFA in a match that promises loads of excitement.

Inter Allies would be looking to continue their winning run when they face regional rivals Legon Cities in Accra on Monday while Dreams FC host Elmina Sharks at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Here with the fixtures of week 28:

Tarkwa: Medeama vs Karela United (Saturday)

Obuasi: Asante Kotoko vs AshantiGold (Sunday)

Berekum: Berekum Chelsea vs King Faisal (Sunday)

Dawu: Dreams vs Elmina Sharks (Sunday)

Sogakope: Liberty vs WAFA (Sunday)

Cape Coast: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Aduana (Sunday)

Techiman: Eleven Wonders vs Bechem United (Sunday)

Accra: Great Olympics vs Hearts (Sunday)

Accra: Legon Cities vs Inter Allies (Monday)