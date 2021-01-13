The Ghana Private Road Transport Union(GPRTU) has given the assurance it will comply with all government directives to control the spread of new infections of the deadly COVID-19.

Alhaji Nasiru Yussif, the Bono East Regional Secretary to the GPRTU, emphasized the union would ensure that Veronica Buckets with water and soaps, hand sanitizers and nose masks and face shields were provided at all lorry stations and bus terminals in the country.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Techiman, Alhaji Yussif indicated the union had resolved to re-enforce health safety protocols saying all travellers would be forced to wash their hands and wear their nose masks before they boarded vehicles.

“The GPRTU is more prepared to follow President Akufo-Addo’s directives in fighting the spread of the pandemic which threatened rapid socio-economic development”, he added.

He explained the union had also intensified driver-passenger education on the immediate symptoms and spread of the viral disease at lorry stations, and urged passengers and drivers to use hand sanitizers regularly and wear their nose masks.

Alhaji Yussif regretted that some people still did not believe about the existence of the COVID-19, and cautioned that those who refused to observe the health protocols would not be allowed to board GPRTU vehicles, and called travellers to cooperate with the union in its efforts to stem the spread of the disease.