GPRTU launches App to gather data on passengers

Henceforth, all passengers who embark on long-distance travel would be required to provide their contact information and that of their next of kin at all terminals operated by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

The Passenger Manifest initiative would help identify the relatives of the passenger in the event of an emergency.

The GPRTU on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, launched a mobile application (APP) to facilitate the collection of data.

The App, the Union said, would also offer passengers the opportunity to report reckless drivers and other activities that could compromise their safety.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Godfred Abulbire, the General Secretary of GPRTU, said it was difficult for drivers to reach out to relatives of passengers during emergencies, hence the initiative.

He said the data collection project had been successfully piloted in Accra, Cape Coast, Takoradi, and Kumasi, adding that the exercise would be extended to all the regions.

“In case a passenger is incapacitated and cannot even talk, we will know who to call when the need arises. If an accident occurs where a body would have to be identified, it will help us reach out to the relatives of the victim,” he said.

Mr Abulbire said the Union would sensitise passengers on the importance of the exercise to gain their support.

Regarding data protection issues, he said the App developer had put systems in place to ensure that no third party would have access to the data collected.

The GPRTU has also introduced a mandatory road tow levy for all members, targeting 2.6 million vehicles.

The initiative, which would be implemented by the Road Safety Management Services Limited (RSMSL), would ensure that disabled GPRTU vehicles were towed off the road at an annual fee.

Under the arrangement, taxis would pay an annual fee of GHS 50, whereas minibuses (trotro) would pay GHS 80. Buses and heavy-duty trucks would pay GHS 300 and GHS 500 respectively.

Superintendent Dr Samuel Sasu-Mensah, the Director of Operations at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service welcomed the initiative and urged drivers to comply with road traffic regulations to reduce road crashes.

He said between January and July this year, the MTTD recorded a total 8,869 road crashes out of which 9,218 victims were injured, and 1,433 died.

“Out of the total number of deaths recoded so far, 496 of them were commercial drivers,” Supt. Sasu-Mensah said.

Mr David Osafo Adonteng, the Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), commended the GPRTU for embracing technology and contributing to efforts to reduce road crashes.

He said the Authority would engage the GPRTU before implementing any policy in the sector to ensure full compliance.