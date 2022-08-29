GRA Boss sacked

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (rtd), to hand over his duties to the acting deputy Commissioner.

Mr Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, Acting Deputy Commissioner (Preventive Division) is to act as the Commissioner of Customs Division pending the President’s substantive appointment.

The directive took effect on Friday, August 26, 2022.

“The President thanks you for your service to the State and wishes you well in your future endeavours,” the letter said.

Col. Damoah, over the course of the last few months, had engaged in a public spat with the Office of the Special Prosecutor over the alleged complicity of the Customs Division of the GRA in the evasion of tax by a frozen food importer, Labianca Group of Companies.

The embattled Commissioner however indicated, before the directive from the President, that he would cooperate with the OSP in its investigations on the matter .