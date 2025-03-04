GRA Chief Acknowledges Tax System Complexity as Informal Sector Challenges Loom

Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has openly addressed the intricate challenges of tax administration in Ghana, citing the nation’s diverse economic landscape as a key hurdle to effective revenue mobilization.

Speaking at a televised National Economic Dialogue on Channel One TV, Sarpong emphasized the need for nuanced strategies to navigate a system where formal enterprises coexist with a sprawling informal sector that dominates economic activity.

“Tax policy and administration in Ghana are inherently complex,” Sarpong stated, responding to questions about persistent gaps in revenue collection. He explained that the economy’s segmentation—split between advanced corporations, mid-sized businesses, and a vast informal network—demands tailored approaches rather than a one-size-fits-all model. “We’re not dealing with a homogeneous economy. At the top, you have sophisticated firms with structured systems. Beneath that, mid-level businesses are still formalizing processes. Then there’s the informal sector, which is enormous and largely undocumented,” he noted.

The informal sector, responsible for an estimated 60–70% of Ghana’s GDP according to some data, remains the most formidable challenge, Sarpong admitted. Its scale and lack of formal record-keeping complicate efforts to track income, enforce compliance, or integrate small traders and artisans into the tax net. “When such a significant portion of economic activity operates outside formal structures, it strains our capacity to mobilize revenue equitably,” he said.

Sarpong’s remarks reflect longstanding tensions in Ghana’s fiscal strategy. While corporate taxes and VAT contribute substantially to state coffers, the informal sector—which includes street vendors, subsistence farmers, and small-scale manufacturers—often escapes scrutiny due to logistical and political barriers. Attempts to expand taxation into this space have historically sparked public backlash, as seen during the 2022 uproar over the proposed e-levy on digital transactions.

To bridge this gap, the GRA chief stressed the need for a “balanced approach” that pairs enforcement with incentives to formalize informal businesses. “Heavy-handed tactics won’t work. We must create pathways for informal operators to join the formal economy willingly,” he argued, suggesting simplified tax regimes, education campaigns, and digital tools to ease compliance. However, he acknowledged that progress remains slow, hampered by limited resources and distrust of state institutions.

Economists have long warned that Ghana’s overreliance on narrow tax bases—coupled with widespread evasion—undermines efforts to fund infrastructure, healthcare, and education. The country’s debt crisis, which culminated in a 2022 default and a $3 billion IMF bailout, has intensified pressure to boost domestic revenue. Yet efforts to expand taxation frequently clash with public frustration over corruption and perceived mismanagement of existing funds.

Sarpong’s candid appraisal has drawn mixed reactions. Policy analysts praise his recognition of systemic flaws but urge faster action. “Acknowledging complexity is a start, but Ghana needs bold reforms—not just diagnosis,” said Accra-based Financial Journalist Roger A. Agana. “Digitalization, stricter accountability for tax exemptions, and targeted social programs to incentivize formalization must accelerate.”

For now, the GRA faces a delicate balancing act: raising revenue to meet IMF targets and stabilize the economy without stifling growth or alienating citizens. As Sarpong concluded, “Our goal isn’t just to collect taxes—it’s to build a system that fuels development while earning public confidence.” With Ghana’s economic recovery hanging in the balance, the stakes for getting this right have never been higher.