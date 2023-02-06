GRA Clamps Down On More Companies in Back Taxes

Ghana is asking some of the nation’s largest companies to pay millions of dollars in back taxes as the cash-strapped government scrambles to raise money and finalize a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

First it was MTN Ghana, then Tullow Oil, and now Goldfields Limited and Kosmos Energy Limited.

All of the companies dispute the government’s claims. So far, the GHS8.2 billion back tax on MTN has been complete scrapped by the GRA following an exposé by Techgh24 that the company who did the assessment, Safaritech Ghana Limited is shady has a huge baggage of misrepresentations.

Techgh24 has also learnt that the assessment on Tullow Oil that led a $300 million back tax, was done by one Ghanaian Reverend Minister whose locus is even being questioned by some directors at GRA.

Ghana has been forced to allocate most of its revenue to service an estimated 576 billion cedis ($48 billion) of public debt.

“Ghana is clearly facing fiscal and economic challenges at the moment,” Gold Fields spokesman Sven Lunsche said in an emailed response to questions. “We are hopeful that the government will not resort to unreasonable fiscal measures that will further imperil the challenges facing the corporate sector.”

West Africa’s second-largest economy lost access to international capital markets because of its ballooning debt and loan-service costs. It’s restructuring most of its obligations amid a slump in the cedi, and is seeking a $3 billion loan from the IMF.

Gold Fields is in talks with the country’s tax authority to try and resolve the demand for 2018 to 2020. MTN, which has been ordered to pay $776 million, has until Friday to reach an agreement with the Ghanaian authorities.