The Ho Sector of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has cleaned up premises of the Ho Polyclinic as part of corporate social responsibilities.

The Sector also donated about a half dozen waste bins for use at the facility.

Mr Samuel Foli, Head of the Sector, said the exercise was in support of Government’s National Sanitation Agenda towards making Ghana clean, which was an “excellent initiative because a healthy customer and consumer is key to progress.”

He said poor sanitation affected everyone and called for attitudinal change towards the environment.

Mr Foli said the GRA considered support for the health sector as strategic to national development.

“The health sector is very important, and we need health education programmes to promote good health.

“The Board Chairman and the Commissioner-General decided to clean up the place and donate a token,” he said.

Mr Foli said the government required tax revenue to pursue its development agenda and urged the citizenry to contribute their quota faithfully.

Dr Linda Amegame, Head of the Polyclinic, receiving the items, said management and staff had been humbled by the efforts of the GRA.

“We are very surprised by your efforts and we hope that the relationship between the GRA and the clinic would be sustained.

“Sanitation is key to us and we are glad you are making sure all is done well,” she said.

Dr Amegame appealed to the GRA to support efforts to construct a fence around the facility to make it more secure for health delivery, and also help address its water challenges.

The GRA also donated waste bins for use by the various transport unions at the Ho Central lorry station.