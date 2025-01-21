GRA Commissioner-General Julie Essiam Resigns, Reflects on Historic Achievements

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ms. Julie Essiam, has tendered her resignation to the president through the minister-designate for Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson.

Her resignation, dated Monday, 20 January 2025, brings an end to her impactful tenure at the helm of the revenue authority.

Appointed by former President Akufo-Addo on 24 March 2024, Ms. Essiam had served as the head of the GRA following a distinguished career, including her leadership of the Authority’s Support Services Division prior to her elevation.

In her resignation letter, Essiam expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation, noting that her tenure at the GRA was marked by a collective effort that led to notable achievements in revenue collection. “The opportunity to serve this nation in this capacity has been an honor and a privilege,” she wrote.

Essiam was particularly proud of the GRA’s success in exceeding revenue targets during her time as Commissioner-General. “Together, we have achieved remarkable successes, especially in the area of revenue collection, and consistently exceeded our monthly revenue targets,” she stated. Specifically, she highlighted the GRA’s performance in 2024, with a revenue collection of GH₵152.977 billion against a target of GH₵145.998 billion—an increase of 4.8% over the target.

With the GRA now operating at a Tax to GDP ratio of 17.0%, surpassing the 16.1% target, Essiam described the Authority’s growth as “nominal,” with a 35.3% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. She acknowledged, however, that there are still opportunities for further transformation in the GRA’s operations, particularly with the implementation of key initiatives such as the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) and the ongoing Taxpayer Data Cleansing initiative. These efforts, she noted, were essential for optimal revenue mobilization in the future.

In her farewell note, Essiam expressed heartfelt gratitude to former President Akufo-Addo, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former Finance Minister Hon. Mohamed Amin Adams for their unwavering support throughout her tenure. “I am forever grateful for the trust, confidence, and support that I have received,” she wrote.

The GRA, established in 2009, is tasked with ensuring compliance with tax laws and fostering trade facilitation. It was formed through the merger of three revenue agencies: the Customs, Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and the Value Added Tax Service (VATS).

Essiam’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter in the GRA’s leadership, and her contributions to the growth of the Authority, particularly in revenue generation, will be remembered as part of her enduring legacy.