The acting Commissioner General of the GRA, Mr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has urged Ghanaians not to degrade the environment as the consequences could be dire for the economy.

Speaking to journalists after planting a seedling with other commissioners, Mr Owusu-Amoah said the citizenry must help to sustain the environment and protect the country from the negative impact of environmental degradation such as climate change.

Ghana on Friday embarked on a tree planting exercise across the country to mark Green Ghana Day, which aimed to plant five million trees in a single day.

He said the GRA fully supported the initiative as improved health of the environment could help boost people’s health and productivity for economic growth.

Owusu-Amoah said the Authority would plant trees on the compound of its offices across the country and urged business owners to support the project and to plant trees on the compound of their companies and homes.

“A green environment is important because it will reduce the cost we incur as far as medical bills are concerned. We must all join hands and plant trees in our offices and homes, gardens, farms and everywhere,” he said.
He called on those who planted trees to help nurture them to maturity.

