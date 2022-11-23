GRA congratulates STAR OIL on paying GHS707 Million in Petroleum taxes, levies

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has congratulated STAR OIL on the payment of GHS707 Million in Petroleum taxes and levies from January 2015 to July 2020.

The Revenue Assurance, Compliance and Enforcement (RACE) committee at the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the GRA, National Petroleum Authority, and the Association of Oil Marketing Companies conducted a reconciliation exercise to confirm petroleum taxes paid by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Reverend Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the Commissioner-General, GRA in a letter dated October 31, 2022, said STAR OIL participated in the exercise and a total petroleum tax payment of GHS 707,004,199.13 was confirmed by the receiving banks.

“We, therefore, certify that STAR OIL is not indebted to the GRA in respect of taxes and levies for the period,” the letter said.

The Commissioner-General urged the Management of the Company to continue to play their roles as corporate citizens.

Mr Philip Tieku, the Chief Executive Officer of STAR OlL, has expressed the Company’s gratitude to the GRA and the RACE for the written proof of clearance.

He assured the Commissioner-General of the Company’s commitment to delivering on its tax obligations as a good corporate citizen.