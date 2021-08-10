GRA Customs Division honours Abdulai Tamimu Baako

Mr Abdulai Alhaji Tamimu Baako, a retired Assistant Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Customs Division in the Oti Region, has been honoured by the Ho Collection in the Volta Region.

Presenting a citation to the retired hardworking Assistant Commissioner, the Ho Collection praised Mr Baako for his immense hard work to the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The citation read, “This citation is in honour of Abdulai Tamimu Baako for your years of service as Customs Officer and your appointment as the Sector Commander of the newly created Oti Region.

“Your several years of dedication to the Customs Division of GRA with several portfolios held, such as Examination officer, Valuation and Classification Officer at the earlier part of your working career can never go unmentioned.

“Your rich experience and knowledge in human resource has actually placed you at the core of human resource management at the headquarters for several years.

“As part of your job as a human resource officer, you persistently spearheaded and maintained effective working atmosphere locally and internationally on topical issues related to customs.

“Your impeccable human relations saw you at several levels of national interest by establishing Customs posts like Cote D’ivore, Mali to mention a few.”

Alhaji Tamimu Baako has been instrumental in revitalising the preventive hub of the customs division by leading the recruitment of young and energetic men to augment the preventive wing of the Customs Division from 2016- 2020.

“Your achievements locally and internationally have no bound.

“You led in forestalling peace in Cote D’Ivoire 2017 general elections and trained newly recruited customs officers in some country as well.

“As the saying goes, it is always difficult to open up a place of work, though it was a Herculean task to assume the office of a sector commander for a newly created region, you brought your rich knowledge and experience to bear or to kick start the Dambai collection.

“Alhaji Tamimu Baako as you are affectionate called, you are a man who is open minded, team player with excellent management skills and hard work efficiency even under stressful condition.

“Above all, your impeccable oral and written communication skills coupled with good interpersonal relationship cannot be over emphasised.”

“On this day, as you proceed on retirement, after selfless and dedicated years of service to God and country, the Dambai Collection and Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority at large salute you on your immense contribution to the development of the Authority. We say Ayekoo!”

The Ghana Revenue Authority Muslim Staff Association (GRAMSA), NABCO personnel of Dambai Collection and Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) also honoured Mr Abdulai Tamimu Baako.

Receiving the citation, Mr Abdulai Tamimu Baako expressed his gratitude for the honour done him, and said though he was gone on retirement, He will still bear the service up in prayers.