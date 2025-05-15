GRA Denies SML Reinstatement Amid Ongoing Contract Suspension

The Ghana Revenue Authority has issued a firm denial regarding the purported resumption of operations by Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) in the petroleum and minerals sectors.

In an official statement released on May 14, the tax authority clarified that its April 2024 suspension of SML’s contract remains active, contradicting recent media reports suggesting the company had regained operational status.

This development marks the latest chapter in a protracted controversy that began with a December 2023 investigative report questioning the value of SML’s revenue assurance services. The GRA’s position reaffirms the government’s commitment to implementing recommendations from the subsequent KPMG audit, which found insufficient justification for expanding SML’s contract into upstream operations.

The authority’s statement carries significant implications for Ghana’s revenue protection framework. With SML’s upstream and mineral sector services still suspended, critical gaps remain in monitoring potential royalty leakages worth billions of cedis. The public disagreement between the GRA and SML’s media campaign underscores ongoing tensions surrounding the contract’s transparency and accountability measures.

Observers note the situation presents both challenges and opportunities for Ghana’s fiscal governance. While the impasse continues, it has sparked calls for parliamentary scrutiny and renewed demands for publishing the full KPMG audit findings. The government now faces mounting pressure to either initiate a competitive tender process or strengthen the GRA’s internal capacity to handle these sensitive revenue assurance functions.

As stakeholders await further developments, this case serves as a litmus test for Ghana’s commitment to contract transparency and effective revenue mobilization in its extractive sectors. The outcome may set important precedents for how the nation manages similar public-private partnerships moving forward.

How We Got Here