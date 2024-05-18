GRA Denies Losing Revenue During E-VAT System Pilot

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has refuted claims that the country lost billions of cedis in tax revenue during the recent pilot of the electronic value-added tax (e-VAT) invoicing system.

In a statement, the GRA clarified that the pilot phase has resulted in a 32 percent increase in revenue, countering reports to the contrary.

The rumors, initially reported by the Daily Graphic on Wednesday, May 8, were dismissed by the GRA’s Communications and Public Affairs Department as erroneous.

The GRA stated that the pilot phase, involving 50 taxpayers, was highly successful, yielding an additional GH¢124 million in revenue.

The authority emphasized that the e-VAT system is currently in the piloting stage but will soon be rolled out to all VAT-registered taxpayers. This integration aims to enhance revenue collection, combat tax evasion, and promote transparency in tax administration, as evidenced by the success of the pilot phase.

Find the full statement below: