GRA donates PPEs to 160 selected schools

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Wednesday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to 160 selected schools to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items are 640 handwashing units, 480 gallons of liquid soap, and 320 packs of tissue.

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education, received the items and presented them to Professor Kwasi Opoku- Amankwa, the Director-General of Ghana Education Service, for onward distribution to the schools.

Reverend Ammishaddai Owusu- Amoah, the Commissioner-General, GRA said the gesture was part of the Authority’s corporate social responsibility to respond to the needs of the students in protecting them from the New Delta Variant of the pandemic.

He said the Authority, over the years, had supported schools in diverse ways to improve teaching and learning to help in the development of the country.

The Commissioner-General said even though the Authority aimed to collect revenue for the country’s development, it was necessary to respond to societal needs for national growth.

He said the gesture would endure, adding that the Authority would continue to partner with the Ministry of Education to support underserved schools in the country.

Rev Owusu-Amoah advised the students to take their lessons seriously and observe the COVID-19 health protocols to protect themselves from the virus.

Rev Fordjour commended the Authority for the gesture and appealed to other corporate organisations to support in curbing the virus.

He said since the outbreak of the pandemic, the government had made huge investments through the purchase of vaccines and provision of PPEs to protect the lives of the citizenry.

The gesture, the Minister, said would imbue in the students the civic duty of paying tax and remaining law-abiding for the development of the country.

He said the government would soon deploy the COVID-19 Tracker to monitor and track cases of the virus for the prompt response and called for stakeholder’s support for the initiative to be successful.