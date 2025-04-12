The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reported a strong start to the fiscal year, collecting approximately GH₵41 billion in taxes during the first quarter—surpassing its target of GH₵39 billion.

This achievement is attributed largely to the locally built Ghana Integrated Tax Management and Information System (GITMIS), which now powers the collection of over 72 percent of all taxes in the country.

Acting Commissioner-General Anthony Sarpong lauded the performance, noting that several regions, including the Ashanti Region, exceeded their assigned targets. “I must say that the entire tax performance for the country as a whole was impressive. For the Ashanti Region, they have exceeded the target that we gave to them,” Sarpong said, emphasizing the collaborative efforts that drove this result.

He underscored the need for continued diligence in order to maintain this momentum throughout the remainder of the year. “I have already mentioned to them that it is the beginning, and I do want to expect that, as we have done in the first quarter, they will also deliver in the remaining quarter towards the entire national target,” he added.

Integrated commentary on this notable performance suggests that the effective implementation of GITMIS is more than just a technological upgrade—it represents a fundamental shift towards modernizing Ghana’s tax system. The system’s enhanced efficiency not only boosts revenue collection but also provides a model for fiscal discipline and transparency, which could be pivotal in bolstering investor confidence and supporting broader economic growth.