GRA Ladies Clinch Fifth Africa Cup Title

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Ladies Hockey Team has once again stamped its authority on African club hockey, returning home as five-time champions of the Africa Cup for Club Champions.

Led by the inspirational Captain Elizabeth Opoku, the team not only demonstrated remarkable collective spirit but also showcased individual brilliance that proved to be the decisive factor in their historic victory.

In a tournament that tested the mettle of every competitor, standout performances lit up the field. Vivian Narkuor emerged as a dual threat, earning the accolades of Best Player and Top Scorer, while Matilda Addison’s exceptional skills in goal were recognized with the Best Goalkeeper award. These honors are a testament to the talent and dedication that run deep within the squad.

The win has sparked widespread celebration among supporters, with many hailing the team’s consistent excellence and strategic play. Observers note that the GRA Ladies have built their success on a foundation of hard work, discipline, and an unyielding commitment to the sport—a combination that not only brings home titles but also serves as an inspiration for the next generation of female athletes in Africa.

Captain Opoku, whose leadership has been pivotal in the team’s success, emphasized that the triumph is the result of both individual efforts and a cohesive team strategy. She expressed hope that the victory would motivate young players to pursue excellence in hockey and help elevate the sport’s profile across the continent.

As the GRA Ladies return as reigning champions, their achievement reinforces the notion that sustained investment in talent and training can yield extraordinary results. Their continued success is not merely about collecting trophies; it symbolizes the growing strength and potential of women’s hockey in Africa—a legacy that promises to shape the future of the sport for years to come.