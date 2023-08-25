GRA nets GH¢440m from e-commerce taxes

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has successfully collected approximately GHS 440 million from e-commerce enterprises in the country following the implementation of taxes on their services in late 2022.

Revealing this milestone, Rev. Dr. Ammisshadai Owusu Amoah, the Commissioner General of the GRA, disclosed that around 110 firms have enrolled on the taxation portal and are dutifully meeting their tax obligations.

Rev. Dr. Amoah shared this development during his address at the 11th Annual International Tax Conference in Accra. The conference’s theme for this year, “Taxation and Economic Development; A Review of Ghana’s Tax Policies,” reflects the nation’s endeavor to address its historically low tax collection in comparison to global standards.

Highlighting the noteworthy progress, the Commissioner General emphasized that the tax ratios have undergone substantial growth, a trend fueled by the recent registration of numerous businesses.

Rev. Dr. Amoah noted, “We have established an online portal which many online businesses have registered and I’m sure some of you have come across getting VAT whenever you do a Google transaction. And I must mention that in the last six months, we have collected about GHS 440 million from some of these e-commerce platforms.”

He further elaborated on the operational mechanisms of these e-commerce platforms, which collaborate with domestic payment providers mandated to register with the Central Bank and adhere to specific criteria before engaging in business activities.

In representation of Ghana’s President at the Conference, Senior Presidential Advisor Yaw Osarfo Marfo called upon the Institute of Taxation Ghana to collaborate with the Ghana Education Service in devising tax education policies. Mr Marfo stressed the importance of cultivating a sense of patriotism among citizens, encouraging voluntary tax payments from a foundational level.

The President of the Institute, George Ohene Kwatia, also urged members to enhance their comprehension of the nation’s tax regulations and promote voluntary compliance among taxpayers.