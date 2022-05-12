GRA official wins International Award at IPR Gorilla Conference

Mr Bernard Larweh, an Assistant Revenue Officer at Ghana Revenue Authority has won the Emerging Intellectual Property Player of the Year Award at the 2022 IPR Gorilla Conference in Singapore.

The event is used as a professional forum to recognise the achievements of intellectual property practitioners and enthusiasts.

The IPR Gorilla Conference is meant to bring together in-house legal departments, law firm partners, technology providers, investors, government agencies and other service providers and also promotes findings, predictions and creations in the IP industry.

Bernard works at the Ghana Revenue Authority and offers intellectual property services to Kyidom Chambers, a Ghanaian law firm and IP Eureka, an up a coming intellectual property consultancy.

Other categories at the event were: Top Legal IP Company, Top IP Leader, Top In-House IP Lawyer, Top IP Managing Partner and Women in IP.

This is the second time Ghana has been honoured with an IPR Gorilla Award.