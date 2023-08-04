Petition to GRA Demands Tax Audit on Cecilia Dapaah

Former President of the Chartered Institue of Taxation Ghana and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Mike Kofi Afflu, has petitioned the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to conduct a comprehensive tax audit on the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

“I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirit. I am writing to draw your attention a matter of utmost importance and public interest.

“As a citizen of Ghana, I am deeply troubled by recent revelations regarding the discovery of various sums of cash in different currencies at the residence of Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation.

“The news of this discovery has sparked significant public concern and has raised questions about the potential tax implications of such large sums of money found in her possession. Given the esteemed role she played in the government, it is crucial that all necessary legal procedures and tax laws are followed to uphold transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in our beloved nation,” portions of his petition said.

His petitions comes after the Attorney-General asked the Police to investigate the ownership of the US$200,000 and €300,000 stolen from the home of Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

This was after the A-G said Madam Abena Dapaah did not mention the owner of the cash.

The A-G in its advice on the money stolen from Madam Dapaah said that “[She] stated in her initial complaint that $800,000 belonged to her deceased brother and GHC300,000 of contribution towards her mother’s funeral contained in a box and a bag respectively were stolen. This is confirmed by Henry Osei Kwabena who told the police on 4th July 2023, that he brought the box of money to her sister for safekeeping.

This notwithstanding, it is important for the police to conduct independent investigations into these assertions to ascertain the following:

i. The true ownership of the amount of US$800,000. ii. The source(s) from which the established owner of the amount of US$800,000 acquired the money. iii. Whether the accused actually stole the full amount of US$800,000 from the house of the complainants.”

A-G’S ADVICE ON CECILIA DAPAAH’S STOLEN CASH

Cecilia Dapaah did not indicate who the amounts of $200,000 and €300,000 stolen from the room belonged to. The $200,000 and $800,000 have been lumped together in one count on the charge sheet as belonging to Cecilia Dapaah.

The total of all the sums retrieved from the accused together with the value of properties acquired does not appear to amount to the sum reported by the complainants as having been stolen.

It is important for the police to conduct investigations into: i. The ownership of the US$200,000 and €300,000. ii. The source(s) from which the established owner(s) of the amounts of US$200,000 and €300,000, acquired the money. iii. Broaden the investigations on money laundering and other financial crimes to cover the complainants.

Petition to GRA-MIKE KOFI AFFLU