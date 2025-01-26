GRA Royal Ladies Set to Defend Africa Hockey Federation Title in Egypt

The Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Royal Ladies hockey team is full of confidence ahead of their title defense at the Africa Hockey Federation Club Championship in Egypt, which runs from January 30 to February 7.

Their spirits were further lifted after being named SWAG Female Hockey Club of the Year at the 49th SWAG Awards.

Coach Ida Marmon-Halm expressed pride in her team’s dedication, noting that their hard work and preparation were key to their success. “I’m extremely proud of the team’s achievement. Their tireless efforts have earned them this recognition, and we are ready to defend our title in Egypt,” she said.

Captain Elizabeth Opoku, who has now claimed the award four times, shared her gratitude. “This award reflects our commitment and inspires us to work even harder. I’m motivated to give my best for both the club and the country,” she said.

Team Manager Rosemary Lamptey also emphasized the importance of the awards, saying, “These recognitions boost morale. As we head to Egypt, we are determined to bring the trophy back to Ghana.”

GRA’s Head of Sports, Ebenezer Frimpong, reaffirmed the authority’s unwavering support for the team. “We are fully backing the Royal Ladies to defend their title and promote hockey in Ghana,” he stated.

The GRA continues to play a crucial role in supporting underfunded sports like hockey, demonstrating its commitment to the development of the sport in the country. With such backing and a motivated team, the Royal Ladies will look to make their mark once again in Egypt.