GRA sensitizes Tema residents on tax and good governance

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has organized a Tax and Good Governance sensitization week in Tema, urging taxpayers to pay their taxes for sustainable national growth.

The event was on the theme: “Filing Tax Returns Online: The Convenient Way,” and it aimed at helping to educate people on becoming regular taxpayers.

Mrs. Martha Okai, the GRA Senior Revenue Officer, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency-Tema, said in the bid to move towards a more digitalized economy, the GRA made it possible for taxpayers to file returns and pay taxes online with ease.

She said GRA analyzed the inconveniences clients faced in filing manually with long wait times at tax offices and the bother of interrupting their busy schedules to file the returns and pay taxes at the Taxpayer Service Centre.

Mrs. Okai said it then juxtaposed it against the new and improved service of GRA online, filing your returns at taxpayersportal.com and paying via ghana.gov.

She said individuals were to file returns using the Ghana card or the Tax Identification Number (TIN) online.

Mrs. Okai added, “if individuals owned businesses and have employees, the law demands that they must deduct their employee’s taxes from their salaries and pay directly to GRA.

She also said paying taxes helped the government to provide for the citizens’ needs like the construction of good roads, schools, provision of free school feeding, free Senior High School, and other developmental projects.

Mr. Dickson Yevugah, the GRA Principal Revenue Officer, on his part mentioned that the taxpayers’ portal was available to be downloaded on the Google play store and the Apple store to help citizens pay their taxes without going to any GRA offices.

He elaborated that one could open www.ghana.gov.gh from their browser and click on Menu and select SIGN UP to provide all information needed.