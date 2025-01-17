GRA targets Greater Heights at Africa Cup for Club Championships 

The director of sports at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr. Ebenezer Frimpong, has expressed his team’s readiness to make a positive impact at the upcoming Africa Cup for Club Championships (ACCC).

The tournament, scheduled to take place from January 30 to February 7, 2025, at the Youth City Hockey Stadium in Port Said, Egypt, will see the GRA’s men’s and women’s hockey teams representing Ghana.

Frimpong, who also serves as the head coach of the Royal Ladies hockey team, is optimistic about defending their Africa title at the games. He noted that the team’s recent performance in the Greater Accra hockey league, where they placed first and second respectively, has boosted their confidence and preparedness for the tournament.

According to Frimpong, “We are poised to make a positive impact in Accra, and our players are optimistic about victory. We have outlined suitable measures to achieve our target, and we are confident that our preparations will pay off.”

He also acknowledged the support of the GRA management, saying, “We are grateful for the financial and morale support we have received throughout the season and for the task ahead. The management’s backing has been instrumental in our success so far.” He stated.

Frimpong, however, called on Ghanaians and hockey loving fans to rally behind the teams.

“We urge all Ghanaians and hockey enthusiasts to support us as we embark on this journey. Your encouragement and cheers will go a long way in motivating us to bring glory to Ghana.”

The team is expected to depart Accra on 28th January, 2025.

As the GRA hockey teams prepare to take on the best clubs in Africa, they are determined to make a lasting impression and bring pride to Ghana.