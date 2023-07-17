GRA warns public against IMPOSTER on tax registration, collection exercise

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is warning the public against an imposter by the name name of Justice Mensah, who is going round doing fake tax registration and collection in Accra.

In a public notice, signed by the Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the tax collector said it had noticed with great concern, complaints from sections of the taxpaying public especially taxpayers registered with the Madina Taxpayer Office who are being called by an IMPOSTER named JUSTICE MENSAH posing as a staff of GRA.

According to the notice, the imposter has attempted to defraud taxpayers in a special registration exercise as well as to pay taxes.

“GRA wishes to inform the general public, especially our cherished taxpayers and customers that, the Authority has NOT ENGAGED or contracted any individual, company or group of persons to carry out any special re-registration exercise on its behalf,” it said.

It then cautioned the public that “Anyone who engages with such entities does so at their own risk. All should therefore take note and be guided accordingly.”

GRA also urged taxpayers to report any incidence and persons involved in any such fraudulent exercise to the nearest Police Station or GRA Head office, Off Starlets 91 Road, near Accra Sports Stadium, Ministries, or call toll free number 0800 900 110 or email information to info@gra.gov.gh.

Find the notice attached: