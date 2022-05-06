GRA was clearly not ready for the commencement of the e-levy – Nana Kay

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was clearly not ready for the commencement of the e-levy hence they are sabotaging the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for implementing e-levy, A Communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah popularly known as Nana Kay, has said.

His comments follow the challenges that have characterized the policy since it started on Sunday May 1.

“The Ghana Revenue Authority Commissioner General and his staff are sabotaging the government for NDC to use as a propaganda too against the government,’’ Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah(Nana Kay) exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Accra-based Wontumi 95.9 fm

He said “The Akufo-Addo led Government has invested in digital infrastructure in order to modernize our economy. The Ghana Revenue Authority should have done adequate preparations towards the implementation of the policy knowing that the policy will start on 1st May, 2022 “Through these investments we have created the opportunity for Ghanaians to enjoy the ease of electronics transactions. Indeed, Ghanaians have taken to the ease of electronic transactions very well.

“Mobile money payments are used for remittances to parents in the villages, they are used in the markets and supermarkets to pay for groceries purchased, they are used by market women and other traders to pay for replenishing their stocks, and they are used at filling stations to pay for fuel and services.

“Internet and electronic banking have made it easier to move money from account to account without the use of cheques or cash transfers. This is a positive development for our economy and represents the fastest means of shrinking the informal economy and bringing us all into the formal one.

“For every transfer or purchase above GHS100 he makes on his e-wallet, he has to pay an additional 1.5% tax. It will now be tempting for such a person to draw cash from his e-wallet and make the payment for his groceries, fuel, entertainment, utility bills etc. all with cash.

Already there is a litany of complaints about the implementation. There are complaints of transfers of under GHS100 being subject to tax contrary to the law.

He added “Clearly, the Ghana Revenue Authority was not ready for this policy and is a deliberate attempt from them to disgrace the government.”

The GRA reacted to concerns raised against the e-levy policy on the first day of the implementation saying it is collating all the feed backs to work on them.

Some customers have already reported cases of wrong deductions since the policy started on Sunday.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdom FM Online