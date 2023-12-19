Grace Assembly Goes Traditional

The Grace Assembly in the Yennyawoso District of The Church of Pentecost has organised its maiden Traditional Sunday.

The event, which took place on Sunday, December 17, 2023, saw the members clad in traditional costumes to showcase their various ethnic groups in the church.

It was aimed at emphasising the perception that ethnicity and culture are not barriers in Christianity and that all are one in Christ Jesus.

The event, which was awash with the display of crafted ‘Batakari’ (smock) and Kente cloths with ‘ahenema’ (native sandals), and beads of different sizes worn around the neck and wrists, also meant to provide church members the opportunity to be identified with their respective cultures and whet their interest in showcasing them.

The euphoria that characterised the event was overwhelming as each ethnic group was given the opportunity to sing their native songs and danced their hearts out to the glory of the Lord.

According to the Presiding Elder of the Grace Assembly, Elder Emmanuel Nana Nsiah, the diversity of culture in serving God stresses the fact that God’s love is for all. He iterated that Jesus died on the cross for all humankind, irrespective of their cultural background as contained in John 3:16.

He, therefore, asserted that it is the responsibility of Christians to also extend the same love towards others regardless of their ethnic background and cultural inclinations, urging them to live peaceably with one another.

Elder Emmanuel Nana Nsiah further counselled the church members not to be engrossed in modern western dressing at the neglect of their own beautiful traditional costumes. He stressed the need to strengthen the identity of each tribe and appreciate their way of life.

“We want to appreciate our culture because it seems we are losing our cultural identity. Culture is a way of life, including our food, language, dressing, ceremonies, and songs,” he said.

He hinted that there would be such interesting programmes in the ensuing year and, therefore, urged the church members to prepare thoroughly.