Grace Ayensu-Danquah ultra-modern center for Essikado-Ketan nears completion

The construction of an ultra-modern conference centre by Prof Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the December 2020 elections, is near completion.

Prof Dr Ayensu-Danquah, in her campaign message for Election 2020, promised to construct the edifice to meet the social needs of Essikado and its environs.

The Grace Ayensu Danquah Multi-Functional edifice when completed, would comprise a pharmacy, dialysis center, conference center, speakers, projectors, screens, offices, shops, wheel chairs,kitchen,toilet facilities, an events center, a guest house and public space.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the Essikado Hospital Junction, Prof. Dr Ayensu-Danquah said she realised that Essikado, a major town in the constituency, had no first-class accommodation which could attract tourists to the area.

She said the town lacked a pharmacy to augment the hospital since it did not carry all the medicines, hence, patients had to travel to Sekondi or Takoradi to buy prescribed medications.

According to Prof Dr Ayensu-Danquah, as a native and a queen mother from the royal family, the project formed part of the Community Development Agenda to change the face of Essikado.

She said the edifice comes after a mechanized borehole she constructed for the Essikado community to find solution to the acute water supply in Essikado and its environs.

According to her, since Essikado has no proper place for events, the road was usually blocked for social events, but the edifice would now serve as an event center.

Prof Dr Ayensu-Danquah added that people from Essikado and communities in the catchment area who attend the hospital, could congregate at the center and relax.

The 2020 NDC Parliamentary Candidate told the GNA that she had pitched developmental projects in many of the towns and villages in the constituency.

She mentioned the Mpintsin road, which she started before the NPP government came in to continue.

Prof Dr Ayensu-Danquah also mentioned completed projects initiated by her office such as the Kansaworodo Health Care Center, the Nkroful Station Taxi shed.

The rest are two wells for Ketan covered with culverts as the water was becoming contaminated and the Twabew Methodist lorry road rehabilitation.

Prof Dr Ayensu-Danquah said she has dispatched medical care to all the communities.

She reminded the people that she was aware of all the needs of each community in the constituency and had prioritized their needs.

Prof Dr. Ayensu-Danquah asked the people to pray for her to continue with the development in the area.

According to Prof Dr. Ayensu-Danquah, the ground and first floor of the Essikado Social Centre were expected to be