Nine-year old Peterlaena Grace Gyimah, reigning Miss Arizona 2020 queen has been unveiled as Brand Ambassador for the maiden Miss Kidi Ghana Beauty Contest.

The pageant for kids between the ages of 5 -12 seeks to create opportunities for female kids who are aspiring to be beauty queens.

Ms. Gyimah who made it to the top six of the Miss USA Nationals is expected to spearhead activities to garner support for the child beauty pageant ahead of the launch.

The Miss Kidi Ghana pageantry, an initiative of Askof Productions, would see female kids engage in series of competitive categories including talent shows, runway skills, among others.

The official launch is billed for the MJ Grand Hotel on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Auditions for the beauty pageant is expected to take place between February 27 – 28, 2021.