Grace Jeanet Mason and Voltic Ghana Unveil Borehole Water Project

In a momentous step towards sustainable progress and community well-being, on May 23rd, 2024, Grace Jeanet Mason, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, joined hands with Voltic Ghana and Asunafo South District Chief Executive, Frank Aduse Poku, to inaugurate a state-of-the-art borehole water project in Anwiam and Dantano communities within the Asunafo South district.

Grace Jeanet Mason expressed her profound joy at witnessing the realization of a project essential for the residents’ welfare. She underscored the critical role of water as a basic necessity and reaffirmed her commitment to advancing sustainable development initiatives in the region. Her assurance to bring further assistance and projects to the area reflects her dedication to uplifting communities across Ghana.

Frank Aduse Poku extended gratitude to the South African Ambassador and Voltic Ghana for their collaborative effort in realizing this vital infrastructure project. He emphasized the project’s significance in addressing the communities’ urgent water needs and urged residents to take responsibility for its maintenance, highlighting the importance of sustainable upkeep.

The Asunafo South district, like many others in Ghana, grapples with challenges in meeting the demand for clean water. Honorable Poku’s proactive approach to addressing these needs and advocating for additional projects underscores his commitment to community welfare.

Mr. Kwaku Frimpong, National Sales Manager at Voltic Ghana, articulated Voltic’s commitment to supporting development goals and enhancing access to clean water nationwide. He outlined Voltic’s mission to extend assistance to underserved communities lacking access to safe drinking water, aiming to ensure universal access by 2030. This vision underscores Voltic’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development.

Nana Okogyeamang Kwaku Agyei, chief of Dantano, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Honorable Frank Aduse Poku, Her Excellency Grace Jeanet Mason, and Voltic Ghana for their unwavering support. He praised the swift response to the community’s plea for assistance and lauded the collaborative efforts that led to the timely completion of the borehole water project.

The commissioning of the ultra-modern borehole water project in Anwiam and Dantano signifies a significant milestone in the journey towards improving access to clean water and fostering sustainable development in the Asunafo South district. The partnership between Her Excellency Grace Jeanet Mason, Voltic Ghana, and local authorities exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing community needs and enhancing residents’ quality of life. As the community embraces this transformative initiative, it sets the stage for a brighter, healthier future for generations to come.