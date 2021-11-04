Grace Obour wins 5-Kilometer Women’s Run competition

National star Grace Obour emerged winner of the 5-Kilometer Women’s Run competition held at the University of Ghana. Legon, over the weekend.

Obuor, winner of a bronze medal at the 2019 African Games dominated the Frytol sponsored race organized by Actively Sports.

The multi-talented athlete who is known for her expertise in 200 and 400 kilometers said after the race that though it was not her area she decided to make a trial on 5 kilometers and was surprised she won.

Doris Baka took the second position, whiles Princess Torgbor placed third, with Josephine Mawuli and Blessing Adjetey picking the fourth and fifth positions in the race.

Mrs. Catherine Morton Race Director of Actively Sports congratulated all the participants and winners for their outstanding performance.

She said the next edition would be more exciting as many people have developed an interest in the event.

“This year for the first time we had both a virtual and live event for the @frytoloilghana women’s 5k event.

“This was our first attempt at a hybrid event and we had so much fun. Thank you to all the ladies who participated both virtually and in-person,” she said.

Mrs. Ekua Zara Awonana Ghartey-Tsagli the Women’s 5-K Run Ambassador was present to support the event which was also aimed at promoting the mental health charity projects.

Also in attendance were the VRA Ladies Association and representatives of the Women InSports Association (WISA).

All participants took home medals and products from the sponsors, Wilmar Ghana Ltd, Twellium Industrial Company, Power Malt, IPMC, and Liv It.