Grace Obour Wins Frytol Women’s 5K Run At University Of Ghana

National Star, Grace Obour emerged winner of the Frytol Women’s 5K Run held on Saturday October 30th at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Doris Baka took the second position, while Princess Torgbor placed third.

Josephine Mawuli was fourth and Blessing Adjetey was fifth.

There were special prizes for the oldest and youngest participants, as well as the best dressed runner.

Mrs. Catherine Morton congratulated all the participants and winners. She thanked the sponsors and said next year’s Run will be more exciting as many people are getting interested in sports.

“This year for the first time we had both a virtual and live event for the @frytoloilghana women’s 5k event. This was our first attempt at a hybrid event and we had so much fun. Thank you to all the ladies who participated both virtually and in person” she said.

Present at the event was Mrs. Joyce Mahama, President of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) and Queen Ella, the first female rapper to record in Ghana. She jammed the venue with some of her hit songs with backing from the Cheetah Dancers.

Women’s 5K Run Ambassador Mrs. Ekua Zara Awonana Ghartey-Tsagli was present to support the Run which is aimed towards mental health charity project of Activly Sports.

Also in attendance were the VRA Ladies Association and representatives of Women In Sports Association (WISA).

There was a dancing competition as well as a washing contest. All participants took home medals and products from the sponsors, Wilmar Ghana Ltd, Twellium Industrial Company Garnier, Power Malt, IPMC, Liv It and others.