Gracia Hillary Frekue is new Miss Health Ghana ambassador

Ms. Gracia Hillary Frekue, a 22-year-old dietician, has been named the new Miss Health Ghana Ambassador for the year 2022.

At this year’s grand finale held at Colindale Court in Tema, Ms. Hilary, who is an inductee of the Allied Health Professionals Council, impressed judges with her presentation on general health issues and walked away with the ultimate prize.

Ms. Tracy Ama Amene Tenkorang was adjudged the first runner-up, while Victory Tetteh Aikins took the second runner-up position in a highly fascinating contest.

Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, stated in her remarks that past contestants of the pageant were shortlisted after auditions, with the top three made to compete for the ambassadorial role.

This, she said, was to provide past queens with platforms to continue their various health projects.

“I want to, first of all, congratulate the queens for their efforts, and I am hopeful that they will go out there and impact society.

“Health, as we all know, is of the utmost importance to all, and we decided to create this platform to sensitise the masses about various issues, including breast cancer awareness, mental health, and first aid administration, among others,” she said.

Madam Akyere Rockson stated their intentions of taking the beauty pageant international by hosting it in some African countries, including Zambia, Nigeria, Botswana, Liberia, and Uganda.

“We want to spread our tentacles to the African continent by organising such events to help promote good living in various countries.

“Africa’s population is one of the fastest rising in the world, and there would be a need to sensitise people about the need to be concerned about their well-being and how to live a good life,” she said.

The Miss Ghana Health pageant, which was named Ghana Startup Club 100 in 2021, has undertaken over 50 health projects with thousands of beneficiaries across the country.