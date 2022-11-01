Graduate Course in Land Degradation Neutrality to be introduced at UENR

The University of Energy and Natural Resources is working to start its graduate courses in Land Degradation Neutrality under the School of Mines and Built Environment.

The new programme aims to build resilience through sustainable land management and restoration, advance inclusive, and sustainable development.

It also seeks to support Ghana’s contribution to the objectives of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

Students are expected to be admitted into the programmes starting January, 2023.

The event brought together over 200 decision-

makers, technical experts, researchers and educators from 99 countries across the globe.

Participants had the opportunity to bring together ideas and ways in which Earth Observation tools could be employed to manage water resources.

Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, Vice Chancellor, University of Energy and Natural Resources, announced this at this year’s AfriGEO week on the theme: “Harnessing Earth Observation towards resilient and sustainable systems, communities and Resources.”

It provides an opportunity for the AfriGEO community to engage, connect, and build meaningful areas of collaboration that would tackle various development challenges by using earth observation.

The University currently undertakes collaborations with various companies and institutions, to study more about the impact of water resources, land degradation and neutrality, among many other exciting research areas.

He said the University through the Earth Observation and Research Innovation Centre, which was established in 2013, had extensive collaborations with both local and international agencies, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the United States Air Force, and the National Space Organization of Taiwan,

The Centre had a Carbon Tower/station situated at the Bia Tano Forest Reserve in the Ahafo Region used for measuring greenhouse gas exchange to better understand the contribution of the tropical Ghanaian moist semi-deciduous forest to be employed in fighting climate change.

The project is in conjunction with the Global Change Research Institute of the Czech Republic and it is expected to be inaugurated before the end of the year.

Mrs Cynthia Asare Bediako, the Chief Director, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, commended organisers for the event and hoped the discussions would support the country’s National Space Policy.

She called for big data on land degradation to manage the country’s environmental challenges.

The week will feature several high-level speakers, including Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, who will deliver the keynote address during the Opening Session of the Plenary on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

GEO Week is designed as an opportunity for knowledge exchange, learning and international collaboration.

It comprises the plenary—decision-making sessions

that are only open to GEO delegations, a series of side events, and an exhibition.

The topics on the agenda include operational services for Africa—including the Digital Earth Africa initiative—nature-based solutions, national adaptation plans, and GEO’s post-2025 strategy.