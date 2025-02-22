Graduate Unemployment Fuels Corruption and Political Tensions, Warns KAAF Lecturer

Dr. Eric Bempong, a lecturer at KAAF University, has sounded the alarm over Ghana’s worsening graduate unemployment crisis, linking it directly to systemic corruption and political opportunism.

During a candid interview on Oyerepa TV/radio, he criticized the persistent failure of governments and institutions to align education with job creation, warning that frustration among young graduates is creating fertile ground for unethical practices.

“Every year, thousands of students earn degrees, but where are the jobs?” Bempong asked, highlighting a stark mismatch between academic output and economic reality. He argued that mass-producing graduates without employment plans not only wastes potential but forces desperate individuals to “cut corners” in competitive, scarce job markets. His comments reflect broader anxieties in a country where youth unemployment hovers near 12%, with underemployment and informal work further masking the crisis.

The lecturer also took aim at Ghana’s cyclical political drama, questioning why outgoing administrations ramp up public sector recruitment ahead of elections. “Why the sudden rush to hire when a government is exiting?” he challenged, suggesting such moves prioritize political favoritism over sustainable governance. These last-minute hiring sprees, he claimed, strain national budgets already burdened by debt and inflation, leaving incoming administrations to manage fiscal fallout.

Bempong’s critique arrives amid heated clashes between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over public sector employment. While the NPP has defended its record, citing job creation initiatives, Bempong urged greater fiscal restraint, particularly given Ghana’s recent economic struggles, including a $3 billion IMF bailout and soaring living costs.

Beyond politics, he scrutinized long-standing allowances for students and healthcare workers, calling them relics of a bygone economic era. “These policies were born in different times,” he said, advocating for reforms to align with current fiscal realities. His stance taps into ongoing debates about subsidy cuts and austerity measures, which have sparked public protests but are framed by officials as necessary for stability.

Analysts note Bempong’s warnings underscore a generational reckoning. With over 250,000 students graduating annually from tertiary institutions, and formal jobs lagging, Ghana faces a demographic tipping point. Corruption scandals, such as recent revelations of job-selling schemes in state agencies, have amplified distrust. For many young Ghanaians, the lecture hall now symbolizes a gateway not to opportunity, but to a maze of dead ends and compromises—a reality Bempong insists demands urgent, nonpartisan solutions.